Brewing company expanding into Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Frothy Beard Brewing Company says they will be expanding into a new location in Summerville.
The West Ashley brewery says they will be opening a taproom and kitchen on the town square at Homegrown Brewery’s old location.
Frothy Beard said in a Facebook post that they had acquired Homegrown Brewhouse in Summerville and had plans on converting it to a second location by mid-June.
Until then, Frothy Beard says the establishment will continue operating has Homegrown Brewhouse.
Frothy Beard Brewing Company says the new Summerville location will be named Frothy Beard Off World and they want it to be a family friendly experience with food and drinks for everyone.
It will be open for lunch from Friday through Sunday and serve dinner every night of the week. Additionally, they said they would have a Sunday brunch menu.
The new location will be used to create small batch beers that Frothy Beard says will be in rotation with all the flagship beers they serve.
