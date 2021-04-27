CCSD to provide meals at no cost to students for 2021-2022 school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second school year in a row, every Charleston County School District student will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at school for free, district officials announced on Tuesday.
Meals will be served at no cost to all students, whether or not the school they attend is part of the Community Eligibility Program.
“Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced a set of nationwide waivers that will allow school meal programs and childcare institutions across the country to serve healthy meals for the 2021-2022 school year,” CCSD officials said.
Since the current school year started on September 8, 2020, CCSD’s Nutrition Services Department has served 3 million lunches and 1.5 million breakfast meals, a report by the district stated.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.