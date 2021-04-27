Charleston Co. seeks public input on James Island intersection

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works says they are accepting comments on the Fort Johnson at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project.
Charleston County officials say they have identified the need for intersection improvements in the Town of James Island, along Fort Johnson Road at Camp Road. They say the primary goal of this project is to increase safety for all modes of transportation while improving traffic flow.
After analyzing four alternatives, including a no-build option, Charleston County is recommending an alternative design for the Fort Johnson at Camp Road Intersection Improvements project.
County officials say they recommend the construction of an urban compact roundabout at this James Island intersection.
Charleston County Public Works has provided design plans, the history of the project, other considered alternatives, and a public comment form for residents to give their opinions.
Public Works says additional information can also be found by calling Public Works Transportation at 834-202-6137.
This project is funded through the 2016 Transportation Sales Tax program, Charleston County officials say.
