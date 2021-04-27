Charleston holding Comprehensive Plan meeting

By Riley Bean | April 27, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 6:09 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will be holding a meeting for residents to discuss the future of the area.

Officials with the city say they will be discussing the City of Charleston’s Comprehensive plan.

The first in-person meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arthur Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street.

Additionally officials say there will be a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents can register to participate in the virtual meeting by going to the City of Charleston’s website.

