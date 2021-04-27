Charleston holding Comprehensive Plan meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will be holding a meeting for residents to discuss the future of the area.
Officials with the city say they will be discussing the City of Charleston’s Comprehensive plan.
The first in-person meeting will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arthur Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street.
Additionally officials say there will be a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.