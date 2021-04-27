Cooper River Memorial Library Branch closing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Library is closing it’s doors while it moves to a temporary space and an even larger library is built in the same spot.
However, that’s not to say residents can’t still receive library services in the area.
The Charleston County Public Library staff says library operations will move to a temporary location on Cherokee Street in early May. That space is right next to the Department of Social Services office and about a quarter mile from the current location.
The Cooper River Memorial Library will be replaced by the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library. Plans show the new library will be 20,000-square-feet.
Communications Manager Doug Reynolds says this is the last of the five library replacements as part of $100 million referendum passed in 2014.
Reynolds says the Cooper River Memorial Library sees about 150 to 170 visitors per day.
The temporary library will be a condensed version, but Reynolds says it will still offer access to a limited collection of books and DVDs. Additionally he says they will have free Wi-Fi and a small number of computers, printers and copiers for public use.
The Cooper River Memorial Library officially closes at 7 p.m. Tuesday
Reynolds says staff is moving things over to the DSS office space this week, and they will announce later this week when that temporary site will officially open. The next closest Charleston County Library’s are the Dorchester Road location and the Bees Ferry West Ashley location, Reynold says.
