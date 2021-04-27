Dorchester District 2 double availability for summer programs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 is doubling the size of their summer camps this year to help students who fell behind while they were learning remotely.
As many as 7,000 students can enroll in-person for the camps and additional students can enroll virtually.
These summer programs include all grade levels and cover almost all subjects including technology programs, speech classes, and professional development programs.
The Assistant Superintendent of Dorchester District Two Glenn Huggins said the main focus for the 2021 summer programs will be on math and STEM programs. He says that’s where they have noticed the most students falling behind.
“We’ve done summer programs before, but none of this magnitude,” he said.
Huggins says learning from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed things down, but he’s confident the summer programs will get students back on track.
“Whether it be academic or enrichment, they just need opportunities,” Huggins said. “And this is a great way to get that back and hopefully look at any gaps that exist that a student may be experiencing and making sure we can hopefully fill some of those gaps.”
In order to accommodate twice the number of students, Huggins says they are bringing on double the teachers.
Most of the summer programs are free and registration is now open. To enroll your students in the programs you can either contact the school directly or visit this website.
The district has not yet set an application deadline.
