Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

A towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray on Monday, April 26, 2021, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. The South Korean vessel capsized with roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks in September 2019. The engine room section is the fourth giant chunk of the ship to be cut away and removed since demolition began in November 2020. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) (Source: Russ Bynum)