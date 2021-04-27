2 injured, 6 left without a home after ‘fast-moving’ fire in Columbia

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Corbett Street in southern Richland County. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 6:02 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire has left two people hurt and six people homeless, officials said Tuesday.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. at a home on Corbett Street. That’s off Bluff Road in the southern part of Richland County.

Firefighters said the flames moved quickly through the home, “significantly” damaging the house and property.

Officials said two people were hurt as they escaped but are expected to be OK. A total of six people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

