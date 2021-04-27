More sunshine today with warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today will feature more sunshine with high pressure in control, temperatures climb into the low 80s this afternoon. A warm and pleasant spring day! We expect much of the same Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, highs remain in the low to mid 80s. The area of high pressure will slide offshore by the middle of the week, meaning our wind will be southerly. This will allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Rain and storm chances increase on Friday as a cold front approaches the Lowcountry. A few showers could linger into Saturday, stay tuned for the latest information!