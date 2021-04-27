North Carolina has 5th best drivers in America, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has the fifth best drivers in America, according to a recent study.
The study was conducted by the law firm of Friend, Levinson & Turner with four different factors under consideration.
These factors included:
- Total accident fatalities per 100,000: Data gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2019 Fatality Analysis Reporting System, the most recent data available.
- DUI arrests per 100,000: Data gathered from the FBI’s Crime in the United States 2019 database, the most recent data available.
- Percentage of uninsured drivers: Data gathered from the Insurance Information Institute’s 2015 report on uninsured motorists, the most recent data available.
- Keyword research: Data gathered from a Google search trends analysis of over 500 terms related to “get out of a ticket,” “car accident lawyer,” and “DUI lawyer.”
- Population of citizens above driving age in every state: Data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau.
To rank all 50 states from worst to best drivers, the study found each state’s average ranking across all four metrics to create a final score from 0-100. The state with the highest average ranking received a score of 100, while the state with the lowest average ranking received a score of 0.
North Carolina received a score of 30, the fifth best score out of all 50 states. Meanwhile, South Carolina received a score of 74, the eighth worst score in America.
Highlights for the state of North Carolina included:
- North Carolina has 136 DUI arrests per 100,000
- There are just 16 collision fatalities per 100,000 in North Carolina, one of the lowest rates in the country
- 94 percent of North Carolina drivers are insured, one of the highest rates in the nation
