Police arrest man wanted in Summerville shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a man wanted in connection to a shooting last week is in custody.
Brandon Tyler Spells is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch.
Police arrested Spells at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
The charges stem from a shooting on April 17 near Central Avenue.
Police responded at approximately 12:27 a.m. to the 100 block of Central Avenue after receiving 911 calls about the shooting.
Officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Hirsch said during the investigation, Spells was identified as the person responsible for the shooting.
He was taken into custody without incident, Hirsch said.
In addition to Summerville Police, the North Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrest.
