“After interviewing a number of candidates for the Wando head football coach position, we realized that we had the best man for the job already doing the job,” Wando’s principal, Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a statement. “He has an abundance of knowledge of football, but most importantly, Coach Adrian knows our studentathletes, our coaches, and our community. I have no doubt that he will continue to work hard to give our football program recognition while also instilling dedication, integrity, and life skills in our athletes.”