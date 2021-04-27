Sheriff’s office: Hand grenade found in shed in Murrells Inlet was non-explosive replica

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a hand grenade that was found in a shed in Murrells Inlet was a non-explosive replica.
Earlier this afternoon, deputies responded to Berkeley Court to a report of a grenade.
As crews responded to the scene deputies blocked access to maintain a safe zone for the public, the sheriff’s office said.
A report states that explosives experts from the State Law Enforcement Division examined the device and determined it was not explosive.
