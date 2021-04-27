What’s Driving You Crazy: No sidewalks on N. Hickory Street in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Design and permitting plans are in the works to make part of Summerville safer for pedestrians.
A viewer reached out to Live 5 News with the following concern:
“The fact that there is no sidewalk on [North Hickory Street]. Completely unsafe and irresponsible considering it’s right by the community center...I’ve reached out to city council members and the mayor for an update and cannot get a response.”
Summerville Director of Public Works and Town Engineer Russ Cornett said projects like these generally take a little longer because federal money is involved.
“This project is being funded with federal Community Development Block Grant funding,” Cornette said. The plan is to put in a sidewalk from Highway 78 to West Richardson Avenue on the east side of Hickory Street. It will cost at least $160,000.
“We will be finalizing this bid documents for the project this week and put it out for public bid later this week for a June 1st bid date,” Cornette added.
People who live in the area should see construction start later this summer.
