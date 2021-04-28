Working Wednesdays: Alternative Staffing hiring manufacturing, management jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alternative Staffing says they are hiring for positions in accounting, management, manufacturing, industry, and administrative support.
Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. Viewers will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available.
An interview with Alternative Staffing will livestream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.
Live 5′s Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide. Additional talking points include training, benefits and other information to help people decide if the role is right for them.
Those who want to share job openings at their company are encourage to send an email to amcgill@live5news.com, and put Working Wednesdays in the subject line.
