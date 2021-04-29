Driver, passenger killed in Dorchester County 3-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Friday morning the occupants of one of the three vehicles involved in a crash Thursday night died at the scene.
The crash, which happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Patriot Boulevard, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
The crash involved a 2014 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Kia Optima and a 2010 CARTA bus, he said.
Troopers say the crash happened when the Toyota crossed over the median and struck the Kia, then the bus, and overturned. The driver and passenger of the Kia died from their injuries.
EMS took the driver of the Toyota to an area hospital, Lee said. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Well into Friday morning, one lane of Dorchester Road remained closed. It opened shortly after 6 a.m.
“A CARTA bus was struck during a multi-vehicle collision along Dorchester Road this evening,” CARTA officials said. “CARTA and BCDCOG officials are on the scene and working with law enforcement and other officials. This is a developing situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.