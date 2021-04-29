Graham, state GOP chair praise Scott’s response to Biden address

“I think my colleague, Senator Tim Scott did an outstanding job showing the American people an alternative, that we really do have many of the same goals, Republicans and Democrats. We have just a different way of getting there. I think Sen. Scott understands the racial divide very well, and his approach to solving the problem, police reform, that doesn’t pit the cop against their community of color. I think Sen. Scott’s dead on when he says it’s a false choice between backing the men and women in blue, and communities of color. The people who need policing the most are disadvantaged communities with high crime rates.