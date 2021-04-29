Shooting suspect in custody following manhunt near Conway; neighbors in shock

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said they have taken a suspect into custody in connection with an active shooting incident outside of Conway.
Authorities said the case began as a domestic violence incident around 12:15 p.m. Thursday near Miles Standish Court and some time afterward shots were fired.
Shortly after, a Code Red alert was sent to people in the surrounding area, and there was a manhunt for the shooter, who police identified as Terry Brady.
Residents were told to steer clear of Fox Hollow Road near Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road just outside of Conway while police searched the area. Coastal Carolina University also sent an alert out to students to avoid the area.
HCPD announced around 3:30 p.m. that they had Brady in custody.
Mikayla Moskov, the spokesperson for the HCPD, confirmed that Brady was the one who shot the gun during the incident, but no one was hurt in the shooting. She added that the person involved in the domestic violence incident was injured.
Also during the situation, there was a fully-involved structure fire near Miles Standish Court. Authorities said the fire was in connection to the active shooter call. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were able to get the fire under control.
As of 6 p.m., homeowners in the area were able to return to their homes except for those on Miles Standish Court and William Bradford Place. Those two areas will remain closed as police and fire continue to investigate the case.
Many residents evacuated to the nearby Myrtle Ridge Shopping Center, watching the events unfold.
Andriane Thompson was forced to evacuate because she lives close to the where the manhunt was taking place.
She waited patiently in the shopping center when she saw smoke in the air from the fire along Miles Standish Court.
The entire incident has Thompson questioning if it’s time to leave the neighborhood.
“I’m ready to move I was already in the process and I’m going to speed it up faster,” Thompson said.
Donna Givens was about to walk into the grocery store when she saw the heavy police and fire presence. She’s happy to know the suspect in the shooting has been caught.
“It was really scary for everybody out here,” Givens.
According to online records, Brady has been in prison before, serving time in the state of Oklahoma. The state’s Department of Corrections offender search shows he served time for three offenses: assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny of an automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; and escape from confinement. He was discharged in 2008.
