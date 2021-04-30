Very warm ahead of a minor weekend “cooldown!”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is on the way! It won’t be producing much rainfall for us though. We’ll see more clouds overnight and into Friday, but the day should remain rain-free. Highs will be warm ahead of the front, into the upper 80′s. High pressure returns on Saturday and will bring us some “cooler” air, afternoon highs in the 70′s into the afternoon. Expect more sunshine and heat for Sunday, with highs back into the 80′s. Even warmer temperatures are expected next week, and by Tuesday we’ll even hit 90 degrees! Some unsettled weather is also possible by next week with a few rain chances.