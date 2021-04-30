Berkeley County deputies search for missing man

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old man.
Rickie Haselden Jr. was last seen in the 900 block of Lambs Ranch Trail in the Huger area of the county early Tuesday morning.
He may be in the area of United Drive and Halfway Creek Drive, deputies say.
He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, deputies say.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Berkeley County Dispatch at 843-719-4505.
