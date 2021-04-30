Big Sixth Inning Lifts Phoenix Over Cougars

ELON, N.C. --- The Elon Phoenix pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit and added four over the final two frames in a 14-5 series-opening win on Friday evening in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Elon 14, College of Charleston 5
Location: Elon, N.C.
Records: Charleston (17-17, 7-6 CAA), Elon (15-17, 7-6 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars took a 3-1 lead when Harrison Hawkins drove in two with his second double of the day in the fifth. After Elon cut the deficit to 3-2 in the home half, the Phoenix scored eight and 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead. The Phoenix would add two in each of the next two frames to defeat the Cougars, 14-5, in the series opener.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins finished the night 3-for-4 and drove in four of the Cougars’ five runs.
· Luke Stageberg and Matt Lobeck each collected two hits.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m.