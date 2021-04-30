Big Sixth Inning Lifts Phoenix Over Cougars

By CofC Athletics | April 30, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 11:39 PM

ELON, N.C. --- The Elon Phoenix pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning to bounce back from a 3-1 deficit and added four over the final two frames in a 14-5 series-opening win on Friday evening in Colonial Athletic Association play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Elon 14, College of Charleston 5

Location: Elon, N.C.

Records: Charleston (17-17, 7-6 CAA), Elon (15-17, 7-6 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars took a 3-1 lead when Harrison Hawkins drove in two with his second double of the day in the fifth. After Elon cut the deficit to 3-2 in the home half, the Phoenix scored eight and 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead. The Phoenix would add two in each of the next two frames to defeat the Cougars, 14-5, in the series opener.

NOTABLES

· Hawkins finished the night 3-for-4 and drove in four of the Cougars’ five runs.

· Luke Stageberg and Matt Lobeck each collected two hits.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in game two of the weekend series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m.