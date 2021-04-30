Big Sixth Inning Lifts Phoenix Over Cougars

The Cougars took a 3-1 lead when Harrison Hawkins drove in two with his second double of the day in the fifth. After Elon cut the deficit to 3-2 in the home half, the Phoenix scored eight and 14 men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-3 lead. The Phoenix would add two in each of the next two frames to defeat the Cougars, 14-5, in the series opener.