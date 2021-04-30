Bucs fall in extra-inning thriller to Gardner-Webb

The Bucs (13-19, 13-15 Big South) rallied back in the bottom of the 11th inning with CSU loading the bases on a Sam Trend-Beacom single, while Brooks Bryan and Connor Aldrich both drew walks to put the tying run at third base. However, GWU reliever Isaac Campbell (S, 3) picked up his third save of the season getting the final out to close out the contest.