Charleston police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.
Authorities are looking for Harrison Hughs who police said unexpectedly left his home on Daniel Island at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.
CPD officials said Hughs is driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with SC tag number TZD366.
“Harrison Hughs is considered missing and endangered,” Charleston police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call (843) 743-7200 for the on Duty Central Detective.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.