The Citadel falls in series opener to VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a solo home run from Noah Mitchell in Friday night’s 13-5 loss to VMI at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was called in the top of the eighth inning.
Game Information
Score: VMI 13, The Citadel 5
Records: VMI (11-24, 7-12 SoCon), The Citadel (11-26, 3-15 SoCon)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: VMI leads 1-0
How it Happened
- VMI got on the board in the second inning on a solo homer from Zac Morris.
- The Keydets added a run in the third as they loaded the bases with no outs. The Bulldogs limited the damage to just one run after a double play and a strikeout.
- The Citadel got on the board in the home-half of the inning after Anthony Badala started the frame with a double just inside the third-base bag and went to third on a Brooks O’Brien single through the left side.
- Tilo Skole drove in Badala with a sacrifice fly to left.
- VMI answered back with five runs in the fourth inning as Will Knight and Cole Garrett each delivered two-run singles.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fifth as Noah Mitchell belted the first pitch of the inning to left for a solo home run.
- With one out, Travis Lott doubled to right field and scored when Brooks O’Brien tripled to right center.
- Ryan McCarthy drove in a run with a single through the right side and Jeffery Brown drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
- The Keydets answered right back in the sixth with a two-run single from Justin Starke and a sacrifice fly from Garrett.
- VMI was able to push across two more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth before the game was called.
Inside the Box Score
- Noah Mitchell hit his first home run of the season in fifth. The homer came on the first pitch of the at-bat and traveled 383 feet with an exit velocity of 107mph.
- Brooks O’Brien collected two hits in the contest, including a RBI triple to right center.
- Tilo Skole, Ryan McCarthy and Jeffery Brown each drove in a run.
- Travis Lott scored a run after reaching on a double.
- Jake Pilarski (2-2) took the loss after giving up six earned runs and striking out nine over 5.1 innings.
- Nathan Light (2-8) picked up the win after allowing five runs on eight hits over 7.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams close out the series with a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m.