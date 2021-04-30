Highway Patrol working accident involving BCSD school bus in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol is working an accident involving a Berkeley County school bus in Moncks Corner Friday evening.
It’s on US 52 and Old highway 52. Motorists reported that there was at least another vehicle involved in the incident.
Officials with the Berkeley County School District said their preliminary information shows that a bus was stopped at the railroad tracks when a car hit them.
Students had already been dropped off, but the driver and the driver’s child were on the bus, according to BCSD officials.
No injuries were reported on the bus. We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.
