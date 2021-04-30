Infant dies in fire at Spartanburg home, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - An infant died Friday after being trapped in an Upstate home during a fire, according to the Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association.
Crews responded to a fire at home around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Arch Street, the association posted on Facebook.
Firefighters tried to rescue an infant trapped in the home, the post said. Sadly, the infant died at the scene.
One firefighter was also burned during the rescue.
This is a developing story.
