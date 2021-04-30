Man out on bond arrested for nightclub shooting that killed 1, injured 2 others

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man out on bond for another crime has been arrested for a murder at a nightclub in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Keyrone Lemon for the shooting at the VIP Ultra Lounge nightclub that killed one man and left two others critically injured last weekend.
Lemon is charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center, and awaiting a bond hearing.
According to the sheriff’s office, at the time of his arrest Lemon was out on bond for his involvement in a murder that happened in June of 2019.
The investigation into the nightclub shooting is continuing, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call (843) 549-2211.
On April 24 at 2:30 a.m. Colleton County deputies along with Colleton County Fire and Rescue responded to a shooting at the club. Crews found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were transported to trauma centers where one of them died of his injuries, while the other two remained in critical but stable condition.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.