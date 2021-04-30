Report: Suspect pointed gun at man, two women inside Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was arrested following an incident early Friday morning at the Crown Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the hotel early Friday morning after the person barricaded themselves inside a room, according to officials. According to Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest, the initial call was around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a disturbance.
A police report obtained by WMBF News shows that two men were involved in an argument inside a hotel room, which escalated to a physical fight.
“The male victim then stated that the offender then presented a handgun towards the victim,” according to the police report.
The victim told officers in order to protect himself and others in the room, he reengaged the suspect in a physical fight.
The report shows the victim’s girlfriend and the victim’s mother tried to break up the fight, and that’s when the suspect also pointed a gun at the two women.
The three victims were able to get out of the room, according to the police report.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.
The police report names the suspect as 41-year-old Dameon Byers. Jail records show he is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery.
