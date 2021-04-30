Puerto Rico woman stranded in the Lowcountry finally returns home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Puerto Rico on vacation in the Lowcountry is finally back home after more than a year. She returned home Friday.
Carmen Torres came for a visit in 2019, but a natural disaster and the pandemic caused her short stay to extend into 16 months.
Torres is a retired school teacher. She came to Jedburg in mid-December, 2019 to visit her daughter Sharon Doublin and her family.
A few weeks later in January 2020, just as Torres was supposed to return home, an earthquake hit the island.
Then in March 2020, the coronavirus caused a pandemic, shutting down travel. Doublin says her mom passed the time by cooking and making jewelry.
She celebrated two birthdays, two Christmases and many other holidays in the Lowcountry.
And Torres almost had to cancel her trip home for a third time. She got her second Covid vaccine recently and suffered side effects. She thought she might have the virus. Tests results showed she had come down with the flu. She was able to make her flight today.
