RiverDogs Announce 2021 Roster

Joining Wilcox (#10) and Williams (#27) in MLB Pipeline’s rankings of Rays prospects are position player Heriberto (hair-ee-BAIR-toh) Hernandez (#14) and pitchers Seth Johnson (#16) and Taj Bradley (#23). Hernandez was one of several prospects acquired by Tampa Ray in a December trade that sent Nate Lowe to the Texas Rangers. The 21 year-old, who plays catcher, corner outfield and first base, hit .345 with 11 home runs and 48 runs batted in at two stops in the Rangers organization during the 2019 season. Johnson, a former full-time position player in junior college, was selected in Competitive Balance Round A (40th overall) of the 2019 draft after transitioning to the mound at Campbell University. Bradley is the youngest player on the roster at 20 years of age and was a fifth round selection in 2018 out of Redan High School in Georgia. He was committed to play collegiately at the University of South Carolina before signing with the Rays.