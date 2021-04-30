SC Health & Fitness Association holds launch event in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina fitness professionals are creating a new association to improve the health and wellness of communities, promote higher standards for the industry and provide continued education and training for its members.
The South Carolina Health & Fitness Association held its launch event at O2 Fitness in Charleston on Friday.
Speaking to trainers and fitness professionals in attendance, SCHFA Founder and Executive Director Ashley Reese said the goal of the group was to helps individuals and business owners connect to share knowledge, better serve clients and raise the standards of the industry.
“The South Carolina Health & Fitness Association is the first of its kind, and we are going to elevate the fitness profession,” Reese said. " “Our goal is to help individuals and business owners connect with others in the industry so we can share knowledge, better serve our clients and customers, and raise the standards of the industry.”
SCHFA says one of their key objectives is to equip members with the resources necessary to excel in the field, including representing its members on a state level for lawmakers, rules and regulations and industry standards.
“Today we’re just bringing the fitness community together,” Reese said. “Physical therapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, personal trainers, nutritionists and dieticians all in one environment to collaborate, resource, educate and connect to ultimately represent on a state level.”
Reese says SCHFA wants to resource and connect the fitness industry in South Carolina so they can do a better job at reaching the community.
Reese says he wants events like Friday to happen monthly to help connect local fitness communities and show how the fitness industry is related to the community.
“We want consumers to see membership in SCHFA as a mark of excellence,” Reese said. “By seeking out a trainer or a gym with the SCHFA seal, they will know they can expect the highest professional standards and knowledge in the areas of nutrition, physical therapy, massage therapy, specific training and more.”
