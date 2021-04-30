Fantastic Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide offshore tonight and bring in some gorgeous weather for Saturday! Highs will drop back into the upper 70′s for Saturday afternoon and we’ll rise into the 80′s by Sunday. The weekend remains dry before an off and on shower/storm chance kicks in next week.
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler, LOW: 55.
SATURDAY: Pleasant, cooler, HIGH: 77.
SUNDAY: Warmer day, sunny, HIGH: 83.
MONDAY: Warm with a slight shower chance, HIGH: 88.
TUESDAY: Hot with the chance of a shower or storm, HIGH: 90.
WEDNESDAY: Still hot, slightly higher storm chance, HIGH: 90.
