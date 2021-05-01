Bishop England girls and boys lacrosse win 4A state titles

The Lady Bishops of Bishop England hoist the SCHSL 4A state championship for a fifth consecutive year after defeating Oceanside 25-2 in the final. (Source: Kevin Bilodeau)
By Justin Biegel | May 1, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 10:20 PM

Boys Lacrosse:

A.C. Flora 7, Bishop England 11 - After trailing 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Battling Bishops go on a scoring spree in route to its second state title in program history. Dennis Treasurer scored five goals in the victory.

Girls Lacrosse:

Oceanside 2, Bishop England 25 - Eight different players scored three goals as the Lady Bishops complete the perfect season (18-0) and win its fifth consecutive state championship.

