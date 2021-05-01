Bishop England girls and boys lacrosse win 4A state titles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Lacrosse:
A.C. Flora 7, Bishop England 11 - After trailing 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Battling Bishops go on a scoring spree in route to its second state title in program history. Dennis Treasurer scored five goals in the victory.
Girls Lacrosse:
Oceanside 2, Bishop England 25 - Eight different players scored three goals as the Lady Bishops complete the perfect season (18-0) and win its fifth consecutive state championship.
