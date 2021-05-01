Bulldogs Swept By Keydets on Senior Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and VMI played a pair of tight games on Saturday as both games were tied late before the Keydets were able to pull away. The Bulldogs fell 9-5 in the first game, and 5-4 in the second game.
Game Information
Score: VMI 9-5, The Citadel 5-4
Records: VMI (13-24, 9-12 SoCon), The Citadel (11-28, 3-17 SoCon)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: VMI wins series 3-0
Game 1
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning on a Crosby Jones solo home run to right.
· VMI was able to come back with three runs in the third inning, aided by a two-run single from Cole Garrett.
· The Citadel got one run back in the fifth as Cam Jensen roped a double into the left-field corner and scored on Tilo Skole’s two-out single to center.
· The Bulldogs tied the game in the sixth after base hits from Jeffery Brown and Jones put two runners on. Jensen came through again with a base hit that hopped over the glove of the shortstop, scoring Brown.
· The Keydets regained the lead in the top of the seventh on a pair of RBI singles.
· The Citadel again had an answer in the home-half of the inning. Logan Taplett started the frame with a base hit and Brooks O’Brien was hit by a pitch.
· After a successful sacrifice bunt from Skole, Ryan McCarthy delivered a sacrifice fly to right field.
· Brown then tied the game with a base hit through the left side.
· A pair of walks to start the eighth inning helped VMI push across four runs. Garrett drove in two runs with a double, and a fielding error allowed two more runs to score.
Inside the Box Score
· Crosby Jones’s solo home run was the second on the season. It traveled 416 feet.
· He finished the game 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
· Jeffery Brown and Cam Jensen each also went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
· The Bulldogs got RBIs from five of the top six guys in the order.
· Cameron Reeves did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs and striking out six over 6.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley (1-5) suffered the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, over 2.0 innings.
· Jacob Menders (4-2) picked up the victory after giving up five runs on nine hits and eight strikeouts over 7.0 innings.
Game 2
How it Happened
· VMI jumped out to the early lead after Callen Nuccio tripled with one out in the third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Cody Warner.
· The Bulldogs answered back in the bottom of the inning as Adam Colon singled to right and was sacrificed to second by Brooks O’Brien.
· With two outs, Ryan McCarthy delivered a RBI single up the middle.
· The Citadel pushed across three more runs in the fifth when Tilo Skole doubled to start the inning and came in to score on a RBI single from Jeffery Brown.
· Crosby Jones drove in McCarthy with a sacrifice fly before Brown stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
· VMI battled back to tie the game in the eighth as an error was followed by three-straight base hits.
· In the ninth, the Keydets had two runners on with two outs. The Bulldogs looked to get out of the inning, but a throwing error allowed the winning run to score.
Inside the Box Score
· Lathan Todd had an outstanding start as he allowed just one run on five hits and five strikeouts over 7.0 innings.
· Simon Graf (2-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing an unearned run in 2.0 innings.
· Trey Morgan (2-2) picked up the win in relief, allowing just two hits over 2.0 shutout innings.
· Four Bulldogs collected multi-hit games, including each of the top three hitters in the lineup.
· Tilo Skole went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk.
· Ryan McCarthy and Jeffery Brown finished 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
· Adam Colon made his first start of the season and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
On Deck
The Bulldogs remain at home for a midweek contest against Mississippi State on May 5. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.