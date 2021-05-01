Community Resource Center holding food giveaway in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will be giving away free food in North Charleston.
Organizers say the giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, and run until supplies run out.
The massive grocery distribution with be held at the Life Center Ministries building located at 7190 Cross County Road in North Charleston.
Organizers say they will also be helping pass out hygiene products and baby products. All events will operate in a drive-thru format.
