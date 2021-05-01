Crews respond to fire at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a fire at a multi-family dwelling is under control.
Firefighters say the incident occurred in the 4700 block of Apartment Boulevard.
Authorities said the fire was under control at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and there is no word on injuries.
The North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
