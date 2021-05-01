Graduation season arrives in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s graduation season in the Lowcountry and two colleges are celebrating their graduates this weekend.
Charleston Southern says they are holding an in-person commencement ceremony Saturday for this year’s graduates. Organizers say it will be hosted at Buccaneer Field in Whitfield stadium.
The school says they were finally able to finally honor students from the class of 2020 on Friday. Organizers say the class of 2020 had only had virtual ceremonies last year because of the pandemic.
The University of South Carolina Beaufort is also holding graduation ceremonies Saturday. Organizers say they are holding two ceremonies. One is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Their graduations are at the recreation center on the Bluffton campus.
