Grice Hits Three Homers in Clemson’s 11-3 Win Over No. 4 Cardinals

After the Cardinals plated a run in the top of the first inning, Grice belted an opposite-field grand slam, the first of his career, in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Hall blasted a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second inning, then Grice lined another opposite-field homer in the third inning to add a run for the Tigers. In the fifth inning, Grice blasted a three-run homer that traveled 474 feet, his third long ball of the game and 11th of the season.