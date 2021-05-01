Grice’s Homer Lifts Tigers To 5-4 Win Over No. 4 Louisville

CLEMSON, S.C. - Caden Grice’s solo homer in the eighth inning broke a 4-4 tie and lifted Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, won their fifth game in a row and improved to 20-18 overall and 14-12 in the ACC.