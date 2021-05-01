Multiple vaccine clinics organized in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are a few vaccine clinics where people can get their shot around the Lowcountry.
In the town of Huger, officials say people can head to the New Hope Community Life Church on Heyward Ridge Lane.
Organizers say they will begin administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Ebenezer AME Church says they are also giving away the CIVD-19 vaccine.
Ebenezer AME Church is located on 44 Nassau Street in Downtown Charleston. Organizers say they will begin distributing the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
