Phoenix Rally For Extra-Inning Win Over Cougars

The Cougars took an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Tanner Steffy and a three-run homer by Landon Choboy. After Elon answered with one in the home half, the teams traded three-run frames in the fifth to send the game into the sixth with Charleston leading, 7-4. The Cougars would stretch the advantage to 10-4 with one in the sixth and two seventh to take their second six-run cushion of the day into the bottom of the eighth. Following two quick outs to start the frame, Elon strung together four key hits and capitalized on a Cougar miscue to send the game to the ninth tied at 10-10. Elon later made a pivotal defensive play in the top of the 11th and walked off on an RBI double to complete the comeback.