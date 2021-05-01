Phoenix Rally For Extra-Inning Win Over Cougars

ELON, N.C. --- The Elon Phoenix rallied from a pair of six-run deficits and walked off with a 12-11 win in the 1tth inning to clinch the weekend series against College of Charleston on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Elon 12, College of Charleston 11 (11)
Location: Elon, N.C.
Records: Charleston (17-18, 7-7 CAA), Elon (16-17, 8-6 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars took an early 4-0 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Tanner Steffy and a three-run homer by Landon Choboy. After Elon answered with one in the home half, the teams traded three-run frames in the fifth to send the game into the sixth with Charleston leading, 7-4. The Cougars would stretch the advantage to 10-4 with one in the sixth and two seventh to take their second six-run cushion of the day into the bottom of the eighth. Following two quick outs to start the frame, Elon strung together four key hits and capitalized on a Cougar miscue to send the game to the ninth tied at 10-10. Elon later made a pivotal defensive play in the top of the 11th and walked off on an RBI double to complete the comeback.
NOTABLES
· Hawkins posted his second three-hit game of the weekend with a 3-for-6 effort while scoring three runs and driving in one.
· Choboy marked his first collegiate home run with a three-run bomb in the fourth.
· Steffy and Ari Sechopoulos each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.