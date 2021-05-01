Pleasant weekend ahead of a very warm week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure stays in control this weekend and we’ll see lots of sunshine to start Sunday before a few clouds move in throughout the afternoon. A bit of an unsettled stretch of weather will kick in starting Monday, with the highest rain/storm chance of the week Wednesday/Thursday. We’ll warm up ahead of these days with a high all the way up to 90 on Tuesday! We’ll cool back down into the lower 80′s/upper 70′s by the end of the work week with a slight rain chance sticking around.