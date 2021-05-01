Pleasant weekend ahead of a very warm week!

VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
By Stephanie Sine | May 1, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 3:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure stays in control this weekend and we’ll see lots of sunshine to start Sunday before a few clouds move in throughout the afternoon. A bit of an unsettled stretch of weather will kick in starting Monday, with the highest rain/storm chance of the week Wednesday/Thursday. We’ll warm up ahead of these days with a high all the way up to 90 on Tuesday! We’ll cool back down into the lower 80′s/upper 70′s by the end of the work week with a slight rain chance sticking around.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. HIGH: 83, LOW: 67.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 87, LOW: 70.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 90, LOW: 72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. HIGH: 88, LOW: 66.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, scattered showers and storms likely. HIGH: 81, LOW: 59.

