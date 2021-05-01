Porter-Gaud boys and girls win SCISA lacrosse state titles

Porter-Gaud's boys and girls teams each won SCISA state titles on Friday (Source: Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau | May 1, 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse

5-A State Championship

JL Mann 8 Wando 5 - Sam Goss and Jake McQuaid each scored 2 goals but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fall in the state title game. Wando’s season ends at 14-1.

SCISA State Championship

Porter-Gaud 16 Hammond 5 - Harry Gaddy had a game high 4 goals to help lead the Cyclones to their 4th state title in 6 years with a win over Hammond.

Girls Lacrosse

5-A State Championship

Riverside 13 Wando 9 - Kelsey Bennett and Maddie Wood each had 2 goals but Wando dropped the state title match on Friday. Their season ends at 10-2.

SCISA State Championship

Porter-Gaud 18 Pinewood Prep 9 - Marlee Bland scored 6 goals to help lead the Cyclones to their 4th straight state championship. Madison McSwain and Emma DiBeneditto each had 2 goals for the Panthers in the loss.

