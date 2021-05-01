SC reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported another increase in COVID-19 cases as the total number of tests given since the pandemic began surpassed 7.4 million.
Friday’s report included 660 new cases, 236 probable cases, eight confirmed deaths and one probable death.
That brings the totals to 482,310 confirmed cases, 97,246 probable cases, 8,367 confirmed deaths and 1,139 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 25,695 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.4%, one half of a percentage point below Friday’s report.
