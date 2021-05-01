3 dead, 2 wounded in Hilton Head Bridge crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says three people have died after a crash that sent a truck off the Hilton Head Bridge.
Troopers say the crash involved a 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup truck and 2018 Ford Fusion.
Reports say the Chevy pickup truck was traveling on US 278 when it collided with the Ford Fusion crossing the Hilton Head Bridge. The Chevy then went off the bridge and into the water, where troopers say they found the driver dead.
Troopers say the Ford Fusion was found wrecked in the middle of US 278 and the driver and backseat passenger were both dead. The Ford Fusion had two other passengers that troopers say were transported to area hospitals.
The crash reportedly happened at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday and investigators said they still had lanes of the bridge closed as late as 7 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating the crash, but they also have their multi-disciplinary accident investigation team on the case.
More information on the deceased can be found by contacting the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
