Coastal’s Tarron Jackson drafted by Eagles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Coastal Carolina University’s Tarron Jackson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the seventh pick in the sixth round (191st overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1.
Jackson becomes the seventh Chant in program history to be chosen in the NFL Draft and the first De’Angelo Henderson was chosen by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in the 2017 NFL Draft.
A consensus All-American in 2020, with his first team honors from the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of American (FWAA), and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), Jackson graduated in May 2020 with a degree in mathematics.
Jackson, who also picked up All-American honors from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), the Phil Steele Publication (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason, was also named a Senior CLASS second-team All-American. Tabbed the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt first team for the second-straight season (2019 and 2020) and was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Ted Hendricks Award watch list.
In 2020, Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played on the year. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020. Jackson leaves Coastal as the program’s career leader in sacks (26.5), tackles-for-loss (44.5), quarterback hurries (34), yards lost from sacks (176), and yards lost from tackles-for-loss (227).
He played in 48 games, totaling 195 tackles while also recording six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups in his five years at CCU.
Coastal Carolina University’s CJ Marable has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League (NFL).
Marable becomes the 17th Chanticleer to sign a contract with an NFL team.
A two-time 2020 All-Sun Belt first team pick at running back and all-purpose back, Marable was also a two-time Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll selection last season in which he led the Sun Belt East Division Champions with 1,227 total all-purpose yards - 887 rushing, 228 receiving, and 112 kick return yards. He averaged 102.3 all-purpose yards per game and totaled 19 touchdowns on the season, which was first in the Sun Belt and tied for fourth nationally, with 12 coming on the ground and seven via the passing game.
The Georgia native also led the league in total points (114), points per game (9.5), was tied for first in the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns (12), and was second in rushing yards (887), which also ranked 20th nationally. His 19 total touchdowns were also tied for the fourth-most in all of FBS in 2020 and tied for the third-most in a single season in CCU program history.
In his three years in the CCU backfield, Marable rushed for 2,691 yards, which is second in Coastal Carolina’s program history behind only De’Angelo Henderson with 4,635 yards, and 29 touchdowns. He also recorded 10 100-yard rushing games for the Chants, again second only behind Henderson’s 25 from 2013-16.
Marable also caught 84 passes for 703 yards and 12 touchdowns in the passing game and closed out his career at CCU with a streak of 32-straight games with at least one reception.
His 29 rushing touchdowns and 41 total touchdowns as a Chant both rank fourth overall in program history.
A 2017 All-Big South first team pick as a freshman at Presbyterian College, he was also named the Big South Freshman of the Week three times.
Over his four-year collegiate career, Marable totaled 3,729 career rushing yards combined over his time at both Coastal Carolina (2018-20) and Presbyterian (2017).