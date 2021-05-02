Community Resource Center schedules food distributions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they will have two massive grocery distributions.
The first food give-away is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Monday and continue until supplies run out. That distribution will be held at the Downtown Summerville Family YMCA located at 140 South Cedar Street in Summerville.
The second food distribution is also scheduled to start at 2 p.m. but on Wednesday. The Community Resource Center North Charleston is hosting the distribution and they are located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
Organizers say it is first-come, first-served.
Additionally, the Community Resource Center says they have partnered with Fetter Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Community Resource Center leaders say they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting at 7 a.m. in the Ferndale Gym located at 1995 Bolton Street.
The Community Resource Center says this pandemic has been relentless on many fronts so they want help spreading the word.
