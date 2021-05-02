Crews respond to Sunday morning structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded early Sunday to a structure fire in Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to a building on Long Avenue Extension at 7:18 a.m. after reports of the fire.
Officials say one person was evaluated for injuries at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.
No other details were immediately available.
