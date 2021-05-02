Firefighters respond to fully involved structure fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire on Forsythe Lane Sunday night.
Firefighters say the call came in at approximately 8:41 p.m. in the 300 block of Forsythe Lane.
Authorities say the original call came in as an outside fire, but when crews arrived they found the home also on fire.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says approximately two acres behind the home were also on fire.
Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Charleston County EMS are responding
