Florence Co. deputies remind residents that SC open carry law has not changed

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County want to remind residents that open carrying of firearms is not allowed in South Carolina.
“Deputies are encountering an increasing number of people openly carrying a handgun, under the mistaken belief that the law has been changed to allow them to carry openly,” the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The statement also noted exceptions in the law, such as allowing those in control of real property to carry a handgun openly, and authorize others to do so.
“In addition, the owner of a fixed place of business may also carry open in the business and authorize employees to do so. Finally, a licensed hunter or fisherman going directly to or from hunting or fishing can carry open also,” deputies said. “We want you to be aware of the law and what is allowed.”
As of May 1, there is a bill being considered by state senators that would allow open carry for those who have a concealed weapons permit in South Carolina. It has not been voted on.
The South Carolina House passed the bill, known as the Open Carry With Training Act, in March.
